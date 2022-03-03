Which WWE Undertaker action figures are best?

The Undertaker is a name that’s synonymous with professional wrestling. He’s one of the most recognized wrestlers in the history of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). He has seven championships under his belt with the WWE making him one of the winningest wrestlers ever. He also holds an impressive 21-win streak that was eventually broken by former UFC fighter, Brock Lesnar.

Overall, the Undertaker was once the face of all of pro wrestling and to this day, remains in the proverbial WWE hall of fame. Due to his significance with the organization, the WWE has partnered with Mattel to create several action figures with his likeness. The best WWE Undertaker action figure is this one, which shows him in his prime wearing a long ponytail, sporting black tattoos and an all-black outfit.

What to know before you buy a WWE Undertaker action figure

Personas

The Undertaker’s career was not only organized by his championships, but also by his different personas. This refers to his character arcs and various costume choices that complete the Undertaker aesthetic. He started off as a Western Mortician, which saw him dressed in western garb with attempts to literally put his opponents in caskets. That persona would eventually die and be reincarnated as The Deadman. He would go on to create 10 more personas, each with their own looks.

Outfits

Speaking of looks, the Undertaker has gone through a variety of outfits over his 30-plus years in the ring. His first outfit as the Western Mortician saw him wearing a large black suit with an oversized striped tie. That look wouldn’t stick with him, however. As he began to grow in popularity, he fine-tuned his outfit to mostly include black leather. He’s best known for wearing black leather pants and a sleeveless black shirt. He’d also add to that by rocking a long black duster coat with a wide-brimmed black hat — and don’t forget the black eyeliner.

Wrestling moves

Each wrestler creates their own signature wrestling moves. The Rock had the People’s Elbow, Stone Cold Steve Austin had the Stone Cold Stunner and the Undertaker had the Tombstone Piledriver. This move mimicked putting his opponents in the dirt. In other words, he wanted to bury them beneath the ring. The move consisted of picking the opponent up and flipping them upside down so their legs were on either side of his head. Then he would drop them down on their head, completing the legendary Tombstone Piledriver.

What to look for in a quality WWE Undertaker action figure

TrueFX

TrueFX is the Mattel process of creating the action figures. They use computer-generated images to build a mold of each wrestler’s faces and bodies so that it produces a near life-like version. The level of detail is impressive, giving the ability to see everything down to the wrinkles on their face. The Undertaker’s WWE action figure features TrueFX technology that gives you incredible detail in his face — even allowing you to see the lines in his facial hair and the color of his eyes.

WWE Championship Collection

The WWE Championship Collection is a series of action figures that feature the best of the best. Each wrestler represents a different era of the WWE, some from the past and others from modern day. It’s no surprise the Undertaker is featured in this collection. He wears his most iconic outfit with a long black coat and wide-brimmed black hat. Each Championship Collection figure has its own base stand so they can easily be set on a mantel or display shelf.

Weapons

While the Undertaker was known for his signature move, the Tombstone Piledriver, he was sometimes partial to using a makeshift weapon. Wrestlers in general are known to use things like foldable metal chairs and wooden tables to take down their opponents, and the Undertaker was no exception. You can find some WWE action figures that come with accessories that help to enhance the toy. There are figures of him with a chair and even a shovel, which he’d use to metaphorically bury his opponents.

How much you can expect to spend on a WWE Undertaker action figure

WWE Undertaker action figures cost between $24-$30.

WWE Undertaker action figure FAQ

What other kind of Undertaker toys are there?

A. The Undertaker has found his way onto several types of toys over the years. Currently there are Undertaker products like plush toys, inflatable wrestling dummies and even Undertaker action figure stamps. You can also find him as a Funko Pop figure.

Is the Undertaker still wrestling?

A. The Undertaker announced his retirement from the WWE in 2020. His last wrestling match was shot as a cinematic without audience members during the height of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.

What’s the best WWE Undertaker action figure to buy?

Top WWE Undertaker action figure

Mattel WWE Undertaker Action Figure

What you need to know: This high-quality Undertaker action figure shows the iconic wrestler in his prime with WWE.

What you’ll love: Undertaker is wearing a black vest, black pants and boots, as well as black fingerless gloves and elbow pads. His hair is at its longest with a half ponytail in the back. It stands 6 inches tall and has True FX detail on his face for ultimate realism.

What you should consider: This figure does not come with any accessories or weapons.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top WWE Undertaker action figure for the money

WWE Undertaker Action Figure

What you need to know: This figure shows a slightly older version of Undertaker, but don’t worry, he’ll still beat Triple H.

What you’ll love: This Undertaker figure features his famous chap-like pants and a black sleeveless shirt. His face looks slightly older, but the intensity is still there. His hair is long in the back with no ponytail. He stands 6 inches tall and has 10 points of articulation to move the arms, legs, head and torso.

What you should consider: This figure is part of the WWE Superstar Collection, which features 12 other wrestlers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

WWE Championship Collection Undertaker

What you need to know: Undertaker’s Deadman persona is on full display with this Championship Collection action figure.

What you’ll love: The WWE Championship Collection features the most important wrestlers in their long history, which of course includes the Undertaker. This figure has the wrestler wearing his infamous black hat with a pose that’s begging his enemies to test him. He’s wearing his long black coat that reaches all the way to the black platform that holds him in place.

What you should consider: This figure does not have articulating limbs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

