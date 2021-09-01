Arts & Crafts

Skip to content
WTNH.com
New Haven
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Connecticut
Health
Politics
Crime
National
Live Traffic Map
Newsfeed Now
Latest News Videos
¿Qué Pasa?
Hispanic Heritage Month
BestReviews
Domestic Violence Awareness
Positively Pink
Top Stories
UK urged to tackle ‘dirty money’ after leaked Pandora papers
Top Stories
Nobel panel to reveal 2021 prize for physics
Rights group: Taliban unlawfully killed 13 ethnic Hazaras
Drying out with tough clouds today-Nicer Wednesday
Video
Records show slow response to report of California oil spill
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Connecticut 8 Day Forecast
Connecticut Weather Radar
Closings
Weather Alerts
Current Conditions
Watch Live
News 8 Newscasts
Report It
Send Your Photos & Videos
Suggest a Story to News 8
On-Air
Meet the Team
Television Schedule
This Week in Connecticut
Capitol Report
8 Things To Do
Connecticut Families
Nyberg
Stretch Your Dollar
Whats Right With Schools
Wednesday’s Warrior
Pet of the Week
At the Movies
Lottery
Horoscopes
About Us
Sign-Up for Newsletters
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Jobs at WTNH/WCTX
Intern At News 8
Community Calendar
Contests
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sports
Inside NY Baseball
Hartford Athletic
High School
UConn Huskies
New England Patriots
New England Nation
The Big Game
NY Giants
NBA
NHL
MLB
Top Stories
Robinson the engine behind the Texas offense
Top Stories
Start of Raiders-Chargers game delayed by lightning
Longtime rivals Red Sox, Yankees, back at it in AL wild card
Adams: US was `just a little bit naive’ in early qualifiers
LEADING OFF: Start ’em up! Yankees vs Red Sox open playoffs
CT Style
Law Down
Yale New Haven Health Check
Salute Our Troops
Top Stories
The Cast Iron Chef Kitchen and Bar is now open at the CT Post Mall in Milford
Video
Top Stories
Connex Credit Union: Free Financial Literacy Seminars
Video
Top Stories
Connex Credit Union helps members reach financial success
Video
The Wedding Boom of 2021 & 2022
Video
Cub Scouts and Scouts BSA provide leadership opportunities for young boys and girls around the state
Video
Yale New Haven Health Check: Stroke Care
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Arts & Crafts
Unused UConn campus building in Torrington set to become center for visual arts thanks to new arts grant
Video
Close
You have been added to News 8 Breaking News Alerts Newsletter
Subscribe Now
News 8 Breaking News Alerts
Sign Up
Trending Stories
CDC expected to releases additional COVID guidance for 2021 holiday season after they say initial guidance was released in error
Mohegan Sun suspends betting on WNBA at new sportsbook
Video
Seymour first responders rally around EMT hit by a car while running
Video
Pending settlement directs Eversource to return $103.4M back to customers after ‘inadequate response’ to Isaias
Video
News 8 Newscasts
Don't Miss
News 8 celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month
Video
Nexstar teaming up with Feeding America to help fight hunger in America
Video
More Don't Miss