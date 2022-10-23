What scary fun Funko Pop toys are best?

What’s your favorite scary movie? Funko Pop has everything from superheroes to fantasy heroes to sci-fi stars, classic cult icons and horror characters from your favorite scary movies. Some of the original horror figurines are now pretty hard to come by, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t impressive ones out there waiting to terrify you. Here are the creepiest, spookiest Funko Pop toys every horror fan can appreciate.

What is a Funko Pop toy?

Traditional Funko Pop Figurines are made from vinyl and stand about 3.75-inches tall. They have large faces and endearing big eyes. The 20-year-old company bases all of the designs on pop culture characters.

“Chase” Funko Pop toys

Funko Pop lists some items as having “chase” versions. That means you might receive, but are not guaranteed, a unique figurine with special detailing. Chase versions only exist for some Funko figures and are sent out randomly, so there is no way to guarantee you will get one.

Funko Pop classic horror writers and directors

Funko Pop Directors: Kevin Smith

This Kevin Smith figurine is an Amazon Exclusive. Released in 2020, it’s still available for sale and features the director in a backward baseball cap. Perhaps known best for his indie comedies, Smith has also directed some heavy hitter horror flicks like “Tusk” and “Red State”.

Funko Pop Icons: Edgar Allan Poe with Skull

Here is the gothic writer himself, complete with a little skull in his hand. Edgar Allan Poe is known best for his poetry and short stories, including “The Raven” and “The Fall of the House of Usher.”

Funko Pop Directors: Alfred Hitchcock Collectible Figure

This is a black and white figurine of iconic horror director Alfred Hitchcock holding a clapboard for one of his most famous feature films, “Psycho”. Hitchcock also directed classics like “Rear Window,” “Rope” and “North by Northwest.”

Funko Pop Icons: Stephen King with Red Balloon

Here is a unique edition figurine of one of horror’s most prominent authors, Stephen King. The figurine holds a book and a red balloon that references his bestselling novel, “It.”

Funko Pop legendary horror villains

Funko Pop Movies: American Psycho – Patrick Bateman

Here is a figurine of Patrick Bateman in “American Psycho,” wearing a clear poncho to protect his suit and wielding an axe. Chase versions involving blood splatter and randomly sent out.

Funko Pop Movies: The Shining – Jack Torrance

“All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy” with this figurine from “The Shining.” This little Jack looks very grumpy and is holding an axe. Chase versions are sent out at random.

Funko Pop Movies: The Silence of the Lambs – Hannibal Lecter

This Hannibal Lecter is from “The Silence of the Lambs.” He’s all strapped up for your protection, complete with a muzzle to prevent biting.

Funko Pop Movies: Stephen King’s It – Pennywise

Here is Pennywise the Clown straight out of Derry, Maine. This figure uses Tim Curry’s portrayal of the clown in the 1990 two-part film “Stephen King’s It” for inspiration.

Funko Pop Movies: Child’s Play 2 – Chucky

This knife-wielding figurine is Chucky, the evil doll from the “Child’s Play” films. He’s got a menacing look and sports his memorable blue overalls and striped shirt.

Funko Pop Movies: Annabelle Comes Home – Annabelle

Annabelle may be a doll but don’t underestimate her. This sweet but deadly Anabelle figurine is sitting innocently in a little chair, waiting for you to let down your guard. Originally introduced in “The Conjuring,” Anabelle has since inspired a film line, including “Annabelle Comes Home.”

Funko Pop Movies: Halloween – Michael Myers (Bloody Exclusive)

In this special edition, Michael Myers wears his blue overalls and classic mask from “Halloween.” He’s covered in blood and wielding a bloody knife.

Funko Pop Movies: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre – Leatherface

Here is Leatherface from “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” complete with his mask and chainsaw. This is one of the original Funko Pop movie figurines. However, it is no longer produced by the manufacturer, causing the price tag to skyrocket.

Funko Pop Movies: Saw III – Billy Vinyl Figure

Would you like to play a game with Billy from “Saw III”? Billy is the creepy puppet doll initially introduced in the first “Saw” film and has very menacing eyes.

Funko Pop iconic characters

Funko Pop Movies: Trick ‘r Treat – Sam with Razor

If you love the contemporary classic “Trick ‘r Treat,” then you’ll want to get your hands on Sam. This little guy is a Spirit Halloween exclusive release, and you’ll easily recognize his signature creepy-cute button-eyed face.

Funko Pop Movies: Us – Red with Oversized Scissors

Lupita Nyong’o gave two incredible performances in the movie “Us.” One of them was the doppelganger known as Red. Here she is in her red jumpsuit holding a golden pair of scissors.

Funko Pop Movies: Hellraiser III – Pinhead

Introduced to audiences as neither a hero nor a villain in “Hellraiser,” here is the “Hellraiser III” incarnation of fan-favorite Pinhead. He is featured here holding an infamous puzzle box.

Funko Pop Movies: The Exorcist – Regan

This figurine depicts the demonically possessed Regan from “The Exorcist.” Here she can be seen having a very bad night.

Funko Pop Movies: Get Out – Chris Washington

This figure is based on the iconic scene featuring Chris seated in a chair from Jordan Peele’s “Get Out.” This film marked Peele’s first movie as a horror director and cemented his legacy as one of the greats.

Funko Pop Movies: Alien – Ripley Holding Jonesy

This 40th-anniversary limited edition figurine shows space-traveling Ripley holding a rather adorable cat, Jonesy, from Ridley Scott’s “Alien.” They make quite the duo and look great together.

Funko Pop Movies: The Shining – Wendy Torrance

Here is a wide-eyed, terrified Wendy Torrance as portrayed by Shelly Duvall in “The Shining.” She’s posed here holding a knife and wearing her blue bathrobe.

