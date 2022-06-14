Which Air Hogs toy is best?

There is nothing quite like receiving a toy for your child that, when set in motion, will not scratch your walls and furniture. One of the best things about Air Hogs toys is they are designed to not only be durable but also soft enough to bounce off any objects in their way. If you are looking for a remote control truck that flips, spins, has super soft wheels and will keep your child entertained for hours, the Air Hogs Jump Fury is the top choice.

What to know before you buy an Air Hogs toy

Where to drive

When thinking about which remote-control toy is best for you, be sure to keep in mind where you will be playing with it. Will you be driving it indoors or on more rugged outdoor terrain? If you are driving indoors or outside on a smooth surface like concrete, you want to find a toy that can sustain the terrain and not be susceptible to undercarriage damage.

Controls

Most Air Hogs toys are designed for kids four and older so it’s important to keep in mind their age when finding a toy that is right for them. Be sure to choose one that has a remote that is easy for a little one to manipulate without much assistance. Most come equipped with a trigger-operated joystick that is easy to move back and forth to control the vehicle’s movements.

Range

With remote-control cars and planes, the key to keep it going is continuous movement. You have to keep walking if you want to push it past an immediate range. As with every remote-control car, it is important to keep a close eye on the toy while driving it.

What to look for in a quality Air Hogs toy

Stunt vehicles

Air Hogs toys come in all shapes and sizes, but one of their most popular is the stunt vehicle. They can spin, race, flip and perform stunts on the ground. Whether your child enjoys high-speed racing, doing wheelies or watching it bounce off walls, the soft toys provide lots of indoor fun while keeping your home safe from damage.

Air flyers

Whether you choose a drone-like air flyer, jet helicopter, “Star Wars” starfighter, flying orb or a boomerang hoverblade, Air Hogs has a variety of gravity-defying flyers to choose from. Most air flyers are designed for older kids so be sure to keep their age in mind.

Wall climbers

For added fun, Air Hogs offers wall climbing racers that will keep your child entertained for hours as they watch the sports car chase a laser up and down walls. The lightweight and durable toys and can master any stunts indoors.

How much you can expect to spend on an Air Hogs toy

An Air Hogs toy ranges in price from $25 for a remote-control vehicle designed for younger children to $250 for a larger drone-style flyer that is geared toward teenagers.

Air Hogs toy FAQ

How do you link your Air Hogs to the controller?

A. Start off by making sure the Air Hogs vehicle is fully charged. When both the controller and vehicle are off, power on the controller by touching the green button at the top of the remote. After waiting a few seconds, turn on the vehicle. When both the controller and vehicle are paired, the controller will start to blink then turn into a solid light when the connection has been made and is ready for use.

What type of batteries should you use in your Air Hogs?

A. You should use 1.5-volt alkaline batteries, which have a high capacity run time for longer performance. Rechargeable batteries are not recommended as they may encounter performance issues.

What’s the best Air Hogs toy to buy?

Top Air Hogs toy

Air Hogs Jump Fury

What you need to know: From jumping up to nearly 2 feet high to performing 360-degree spins, this remote-controlled truck provides many fun stunts for kids.

What you’ll love: The truck’s soft wheels will not scratch floors, walls or furniture so it is safe to play with it indoors. Although it is lightweight, the toy has a sturdy construction that is made to withstand rugged crashes.

What you should consider: Some reviewers found the toy could be loud and was not designed for noise-sensitive children.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Air Hogs toy for the money

Air Hogs Gravitor

What you need to know: This lightweight toy is designed for kids ages 5 and older and can be enjoyed with a game of toss with friends when using the included trick stick.

What you’ll love: You don’t need a remote to fly this toy that operates by using your hand to perform stunts. From a boomerang to a kickflip, this soft toy can be used as an indoor drone that won’t damage walls or ceilings.

What you should consider: Some people have said the toy does not hold a charge as long as they expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Air Hogs Zero Gravity, Laser-Guided Wall Racer

What you need to know: Kids will love beaming the laser gun on the floor for the laser-guided car to follow on the floor, wall and ceiling.

What you’ll love: This race car is easy for kids to point and control movement from sharp turns to full 360-degree spins. The toy is designed for indoor use, can reach fast speeds and is fun for kids of all ages.

What you should consider: Three AAA batteries are not included for the hand controller.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

