The timeless Mickey Mouse will have his 100th birthday soon.

Which Mickey Mouse toys are best?

New toys are always fun to play with, and new versions of toys that feature timeless old favorite characters provide kids with a special kind of pleasure. Mickey Mouse is the most recognizable cartoon character in the world. At nearly 100 years old, Mickey is still ageless.

Mickey Mouse is so famous that he was the first animated character with his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. If you’re looking for a Mickey Mouse-themed toy train to put under the Christmas tree, take a look at the Lionel Disney Mickey Mouse Express Model Train with Remote.

What to know before you buy a Mickey Mouse toy

Age range

Mickey Mouse toys cover nearly every age and interest. The best place to start is to choose a Mickey Mouse toy that’s appropriate for your child’s age group and interests.

Babies: As always, never choose toys with small parts for little kids who put things in their mouths.

Cuddly: Mickey Mouse toys for babies should be ones they can hold while sitting and ones they can sleep with. Mickey Mouse toys for babies should be soft and cuddly, with friendly faces and big, wide eyes like the real Mickey Mouse.

Squeaky: Other good features for baby Mickey Mouse toys are ones that make noises when pressed or squeezed. Babies delight in being able to make Mickey "talk" whenever they want.

Chewy: Finally, choose Mickey Mouse toys made for babies to put in their mouths. These toys should be soft plastic that's approved by child safety associations.

Toddlers: Toys with small parts are not appropriate for all toddlers but okay for others who have learned not to put non-food items in their mouths. Toddlers who are just getting their legs under them like toys they can push, pull and carry. Toddlers spend a lot of time seated, too, and benefit from Mickey Mouse toy companions that have elements of learning and play tied together.

Preschoolers: Preschoolers like action, so Mickey Mouse toys that feature trains, planes, cars and boats are always good choices. This is also a good time to get kids started on educational toys if you haven’t already. It’s never too early for kids to learn by playing with Mickey Mouse toy games that teach shapes, animals and foods.

Tweens: At this age, kids like interactive Mickey Mouse toys, adventure playsets and collectibles.

What to look for in a quality Mickey Mouse toy

Toy categories

The number of Mickey Mouse dolls and toys featuring Mickey and his friends is huge. Beyond these typical Mickey Mouse toys you expect to find, there are some interestingly different Mickey Mouse toy categories that are worth taking a look at while you’re trying to decide.

Jigsaw puzzles: Choose from hundreds of puzzles with varying levels of difficulty that feature Mickey and his pals.

Inflatable games: Take a look at blow-up arcade skill games with soft and flexible balls kids toss through holes to score points. Also consider inflatable tents and playsets that are big enough for kids to sit inside.

Building sets: Lego and others make lots of Mickey Mouse building sets that range from simple to challenging.

Lego and others make lots of Mickey Mouse building sets that range from simple to challenging. Rugs and pillows: Turn your play area into a clubhouse with area rugs and throw pillows that feature Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, Pluto and the gang in bright, vibrant colors.

How much you can expect to spend on a Mickey Mouse toy

A small figure can cost $10 or less. Plush toys cost from $20-$50. Sophisticated Mickey Mouse toys cost more than $100.

Mickey Mouse toy FAQ

How old is Mickey Mouse?

A. The first Mickey Mouse character appeared in a movie called “Steamboat Willie” in 1928.

How do I make sure my Mickey Mouse toy is authentic?

A. The best way to avoid cheap knockoffs is to buy from sources you know to be reputable.

What are the best Mickey Mouse toys to buy?

Top Mickey Mouse toy

Lionel Disney Mickey Mouse Express Model Train with Remote

What you need to know: Mickey the Engineer drives this battery-powered and Christmas-themed toy train.

What you’ll love: Donald rides along in a tender car filled with presents along with a boxcar and a caboose. Use the remote to trigger the working headlight and realistic train sounds. The large size and quality build make this a very durable Mickey Mouse toy. The track snaps together easily to make a 4 by 6-foot oval that looks great under the Christmas tree or anywhere indoors.

What you should consider: The three AAA batteries are not included.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Mickey Mouse toy for the money

Delta Children Mickey Mouse Chair Desk with Storage Bin

What you need to know: This cleverly designed all-in-one Mickey Mouse desk creates a special place kids ages 3 and up can call their own.

What you’ll love: The storage bin is right under the seat and pulls out so the child can reach toys and arts and crafts supplies without leaving the seat. This study and craft desk sits low to the ground and has a 50-pound weight limit. The durable finish resists scratching and protects the colorful graphics. Choose from a dozen versions of colors and characters, all with a cutout cupholder.

What you should consider: This desk can be tricky to assemble, so consider asking a DIY friend for help.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Kiddieland Disney Mickey Mouse Ride-On Airplane

What you need to know: Kids 12 to 36 months old climb on the back of this airplane with Mickey in the forward cockpit.

What you’ll love: The soft foam propellers rotate with flashing lights while the Mickey Mouse March song plays. The buttons on this blue and yellow airplane’s control wheel and dashboard operate many different lights. This Mickey Mouse toy also makes airplane revving, lift-off and landing sounds. The multidirectional front wheel pivots a full 360 degrees and a special bumper prevents tipping over backward. This Mickey Mouse toy is powered by two AA batteries and is easy to assemble.

What you should consider: The pusher handle at the tail is only tall enough for toddlers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

