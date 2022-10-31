Which ‘Spongebob Squarepants’ Funko Pop is best?

For over 20 years, “Spongebob Squarepants” has delighted youngsters and more than a few adults with exuberant, colorful tales from under the sea. The family-friendly series following Spongebob and his friends in Bikini Bottom has amassed over 200 episodes and spawned numerous comics, shorts, video games, a feature film and countless toys.

Funko Pop toys offer fans eye-catching, uniform collectibles that are ideal for putting on display. The Spongebob Camping Gear figurine is a cute and colorful option that tops the list.

What to know before you buy a ‘Spongebob Squarepants’ Funko Pop

Funko Pop toys

Funko Pop toys are small figurines that are not designed for interactive play but are instead manufactured for display and collection. Though they can’t move and shouldn’t be played with, they are ideal for youngsters, teens and adults alike and can casually adorn a desk, shelf or live anywhere else in your home or office.

Most stand at 3.75 inches in height. They feature large heads and big eyes, but despite their exaggerated proportions, most are instantly recognizable and quite appealing.

Spongebob Squarepants figurines

Funko has made 25 vinyl figurines based on the stories of Spongebob Squarepants. While most feature the title character inspired by the TV show and film, his friends are available as well. These include Patrick, Sandy, Squidward and Mr. Krabs.

Exclusivity

Funko partners with numerous retailers to sell their toys. However, not every single toy is available at every retailer. Some Funko Pop toys, including those featuring Spongebob and his friends, are only sold at a specific retailer, such as Amazon. If you are seeking a specific toy, it may only be available at one website or retailer, including Funko’s site or one of their stores.

There are also a pair of Spongebob toys that are convention exclusives. For example, two Limited Edition vinyls debuted at New York Comic Con in 2020 and feature Barnacle Boy and Mermaid Man. These were only made for the event and are now only sold by resellers.

What to look for in a quality ‘Spongebob Squarepants’ Funko Pop

Special Pop toys

There are a handful of unique Funko Pop toys that don’t fit the standard mold. There is a 10-inch Spongebob figurine available for those seeking something sizable. There is also an option to purchase a set that features Spongebob next to his pineapple house. Lastly, fans of Spongebob and another popular kids series may consider the Spongebob and Leonardo figurine mashup. This features a green Spongebob with a blue mask across the eyes inspired by “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.” It even comes with a tiny plankton Shredder.

Themes

Some fans may want to collect similarly themed or patterned toys to display all together. Funko makes a variety of their Pop toys coated with gold. Collectors who seek to amass as many gold toys as possible will find one Spongebob option available.

Funko also manufactures a wide range of vinyls with festive themes. For those collecting holiday-inspired figurines, there are two options in the Spongebob series: Spongebob in a Santa hat and Patrick wearing a scarf and enjoying a candy cane.

How much you can expect to spend on ‘Spongebob Squarepants’ Funko Pop

You can expect to pay between $10-$20 for most Funko toys, including a majority of the Spongebob options. Specialty releases may cost more.

‘Spongebob Squarepants’ Funko Pop FAQ

Why do some Spongebob Pop toys look different from other Pop toys?

A. Most Funko toys are fairly uniform in shape. They feature large heads with slender bodies. However, while this design works when recreating human characters in toy form, it becomes tricky when making toys inspired from cartoons that feature odd proportions. Spongebob is mostly square in shape while Patrick is a starfish, neither of which lend themselves to the standard Funko form.

What is the best option for young fans of the show?

A. Younger fans will likely take to some more of the humorous toys available that draw inspiration from a specific moment in the series as opposed to those that are more generic in design. While Funko toys don’t move, there is a Spongebob vinyl that glows in the dark, which may be great for young ones who want a friend who lights up at night.

What’s the best ‘Spongebob Squarepants’ Funko Pop to buy?

Top ‘Spongebob Squarepants’ Funko Pop

Spongebob Camping Gear

What you need to know: A colorful and detailed toy, this Spongebob vinyl shows off his camping gear as he readies for adventure.

What you’ll love: Inspired by the film, it’s one of three toys that feature characters preparing to camp. This lively figurine boasts Spongebob in his outdoor uniform complete with badges and belt. It also features Gary the sea snail, who’s along for the ride.

What you should consider: It is quite expensive for a figurine.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ‘Spongebob Squarepants’ Funko Pop for the money

Spongebob Rainbow

What you need to know: This joyous Spongebob toy inspired by the TV series shows off a big smile and bright rainbow that makes a great addition to any space.

What you’ll love: An affordably-priced Funko toy, this option is ideal for fans young and old alike. It features a popular image from the series that has endured for years in pop culture, as Spongebob magically creates a rainbow with his hands in celebration of imagination.

What you should consider: Collectors may not be interested, as it lacks the standard Funko form.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Patrick with Board

What you need to know: Fans of the loveable and often oafish Patrick will embrace this sad and amusing vision of the starfish struggling to get work done.

What you’ll love: This is a humorous vinyl toy inspired by a third season episode in which Patrick nails a board to his head. Patrick is instantly recognizable as the iconic sidekick and is ideal for fans of the show.

What you should consider: The eyes and proportions aren’t typical for Pop toys.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

