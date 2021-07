(WTNH) — There is good news for Connecticut commuters, as CTrail has announced some schedule changes starting Monday.

Additional train service will be added to the Hartford line and Shoreline East. 7 round-trips that were eliminated in March of 2020 will be back on the Hartford line and 4 trains on shoreline east will be extended from Old Saybrook to New London.

This comes after Amtrak increased service between Boston and New York back on the 19-th.

you can check schedules and fairs online.