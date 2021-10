NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Avelo Airlines is adding a sixth Florida destination when they begin flying out of Tweed New Haven Airport next month.

Avelo will fly to Sarasota, Florida three days a week starting Jan. 13, 2022.

Starting Nov. 3, 2021, Avelo will offer service to Fort Lauderdale, Fort Meyers, Palm Beach, Orlando, and Tampa.

Ticket prices start at just $49.