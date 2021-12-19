Holiday travel beginning ahead of Christmas week

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hitting the roads, skies, or rails this holiday season? We have a preview of what you need to know ahead of the Christmas weekend rush.

On Sunday, there was a steady flow of traffic coming through the Branford rest stop off I-95. But in the coming days, more cars and travelers are expected.

AAA predicts nearly 110-million Americans will travel within the country from Dec. 23, 2021-Jan. 2, 2022. That’s up 34 percent from 2020 after people canceled their plans due to the pandemic. These numbers are also just eight percent shy of pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

The majority will be traveling by car, including one woman we spoke to in Branford on Sunday, Colby Wolf. She didn’t make it home last year due to the pandemic, so made sure to hit the roads early before traffic builds up ahead of Christmas.

“It feels great especially because it’s probably been over a year since I’ve been home,” Wolf said. “So it’s good to see everyone in the family and yeah I’m excited to be home.”

Be prepared if you’re driving this holiday, across the country gas prices are up $1.25 from last year.