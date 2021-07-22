With COVID-19 cases rising in southern states, CT state officials urge caution for those traveling south this summer

WEST HARTFORD/WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — With COVID-19 cases rapidly rising in states like Louisiana, Florida, and Arkansas, state officials are urging caution for anyone traveling south this summer.

“I am not. I chose not to,” said Christina Lenzo, discussing her vaccination status. She’s one of about 20% of adults in our state who has opted not to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Despite her status, Lenzo does feel safe getting on a plane.

“I’m not going to worry about it. I’m going to continue on,” she said, citing the fact that she managed to get through the brunt of the pandemic without catching the deadly virus.

COVID is spiking across southern states, driven by the delta variant and low vaccination rates. After reportedly considering bringing back some regional travel restrictions, Governor Ned Lamont pushed back on those reports Thursday.

“There are no plans for any restrictions at this point. I haven’t heard any national plans for travel restrictions,” he said.

At Bradley International Airport on Thursday afternoon, many travelers were headed to Florida—a state with one of the highest rates of new COVID cases in the country. That’s where Christina is headed. She’s comfortable with not taking any major precautions.

“When need be, when required, wear a mask. I mean it’s gotten me through this far.”

The governor is urging limited travel to states seeing a rise in cases.

“Arkansas, Missouri–I’m not sure I’m going to go there in the next month,” said Lamont.

Other airline passengers who are vaccinated say they crave a return to normal but are worried about the risks.

“I am a little concerned,” said Simon Dunn of New Haven, “I am going to wear my mask. I am fully vaccinated but I still have my mask, sanitizer. I’m going to keep cautious.”

“America is trying to go back to normal. The world is trying to get back to normal,” said Joely Snead, “Everyone’s been couped up for a year and a half.”