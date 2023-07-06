BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Save big with these early back-to-school Prime Day deals

Parents and caregivers often dread the expense of the increasingly long list of back-to-school supplies their kids need. That’s why it makes sense to cut the cost by shopping Amazon Prime Day back-to-school deals.

This year, Prime Day falls on July 11 and 12, but you can also find early Prime Day deals for back-to-school, so now’s your chance to beat the masses. You’ll find the best early back-to-school deals below — and you can also check out our general list of the best early Prime Day deals across the board.

Shop this article: Pilot G2 Premium Gel Roller Pens, Bentgo Kids Stainless Steel Leak-Resistant Lunch Box and Herschel Heritage Backpack

Best back-to-school deals

Pilot G2 Premium Gel Roller Pens 48% OFF

Kids need a good supply of reliable pens to get them through the school year. These are long-lasting and write smoothly thanks to the gel ink. You get five in a pack, either all with black ink or with an assortment of ink colors.

Emraw Marble Composition Notebooks 33% OFF

These composition notebooks are perfect for note-taking and writing drafts. They’re wide-ruled, just right for kids with large handwriting. The sewn binding is secure, while the quality paper is smooth to write on and keeps ink from bleeding through.

Bentgo Kids Stainless Steel Leak-Resistant Lunch Box 29% OFF, plus $3 Coupon

The days of kids literally brown-bagging it are over. If your child takes a packed lunch to school, they’ll need a stylish, secure lunchbox. This one is made from stainless steel, so it’s easy to clean and won’t hold onto odors next time your kid leaves an orange inside to go moldy over spring break.

Easthill Big-Capacity Pencil Case 50% OFF

Not only does this pencil case look good, it also has a large capacity and several compartments so kids can easily organize their supplies. It’s great for teenagers and middle graders who don’t want anything that looks too childish.

Herschel Heritage Backpack 25% OFF

Earn some cool points with your kids by getting them one of the must-have backpacks of the new school year. It’s simple, stylish and has a roomy interior that will fit plenty of school supplies. It even has an internal sleeve to fit laptops up to 15 inches.

Bostitch Office Twist-N-Sharp Manual Pencil Sharpener 34% OFF

This twist pencil sharpener makes it quick and easy to sharpen leads. It has two holes, one for standard and one for jumbo pencils. You get three of these in a pack, great for parents of multiple school-age children — or just one child who has a tendency to lose things.

Mr. Pen Sticky Notes Set 36% OFF

Containing 410 sticky notes of various shapes and sizes, this set is perfect for note-taking and staying organized. The small tab stickers make it easier to find important notes in a binder or pages in a textbook. Others have space to write on, which is great for annotating books without marking them.

Ticonderoga My First Wood-Cased Pencils 45% OFF

With their larger-than-average diameter, these pencils are great for kindergartners, first graders and other younger kids new to writing. They come pre-sharpened, so they’re ready to write with. You get a bonus pencil sharpener included with the set of four.

Bic Wite-Out Brand EZ Correct Correction Tape 22% OFF

Everybody makes mistakes, but Wite-Out helps correct them. With four dispensers in a pack, this should last well into the school year, helping kids keep their assignments looking neat and their notes more legible.

Stanley IceFlow Stainless Steel Tumbler UP TO 23% OFF

It’s important for kids to stay hydrated at school and this stainless steel tumbler can help them do it. It has a leakproof flip straw, so it’s fine to throw it in a backpack without worrying about spills. There are varying discounts on the 30-ounce version in some colors, including lapis and charcoal.

Products to watch this Prime Day

