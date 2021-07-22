Top-notch boyfriend gifts for every occasion

When buying a gift for your boyfriend, keep it simple. Start with his interests, and then find a gift that aligns with those interests.

Gift ideas for your boyfriend

Whether it’s his birthday, an anniversary, the holidays or an attempt to reward and celebrate a milestone or accomplishment, you want to make sure you get your boyfriend the gift he deserves.

What to know before shopping for your boyfriend

Pay attention to the little details

If you’re celebrating a birthday, don’t be afraid to go all out with decorations and even breakfast in bed to start the day. Be sure to pick out the birthday card and birthday cake. If you’re celebrating at night, maybe go a different route and utilize a mixology kit to make some drinks.

For the athlete and the outdoorsperson

For a guy who loves sports and prefers to stay active, the latest gear and accessories may be exactly what he’s looking for. If his shoes are looking raggedy, the backpack is falling apart and the golf clubs are getting rusty, an upgrade might be in order.

Beef up the wardrobe

If you’ve been together long enough, you probably know your boyfriend’s style and where it’s lacking. However, you don’t want to turn what should be a celebration into an argument, so you don’t want to force him out of his comfort zone, but he’ll appreciate the right clothes and accessories.

You can’t go wrong with technology

When all else fails, turn your attention to the latest gadgets. Phones, music, video games and more, the list of what you can upgrade is endless. Slip him an extra set of phone chargers if his tech is always dying, or get him a new pair of headphones.

The best athletic and outdoor gifts for a boyfriend

Callaway Golf Men’s Strata Complete Set

Give your boyfriend the gift of top-level performance with a complete set of golf clubs so that he can kill it on the course. A driver, three wood and six hybrid irons are all included in this complete set, while the bag and headcovers are available in multiple colors.

Sold by Amazon

Nike Men’s Air Zoom Pegasus 38 Running Shoes

If it’s time for your boyfriend to swap out his favorite pair of running shoes, here’s the upgrade he needs. The plush mesh is breathable and makes for a comfortable shape and fit, while the Zoom air unit adds more bounce with each stride to make this shoe the ultimate in high-performance footwear.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

The North Face Borealis Backpack

If your favorite person is a guy on the go, this backpack is the perfect gift. The oversized main compartment will fit all of his gear for the outdoors, office or gym, while the padded back panel and adjustable straps make this comfortable to wear all day or up on the mountain.

Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

YETI Roadie 24 Cooler

This cooler offers PermaFrost insulation to keep your snacks and drinks cold. At the same time, the Rotomolded construction, slim design and HeftyHauler handler make it light and easy to transport, which is a plus since he’s going to want to take it everywhere.

Sold by Amazon and Backcountry

Modern SurfboardsLove Child PU Surfboard

If your partner’s favorite pastime is shredding the waves, then this surfboard upgrade might be the best thing you can get him. A versatile cruiser that is part longboard while having the stability of a shortboard, he’ll be able to catch more waves without losing top performance.

Sold by Amazon and Backcountry

The best cozy and comfortable gifts for a boyfriend

Classic Comfort Personalized Luxury Fleece Robe Collection

Sometimes your boyfriend may not know what he’s missing out on until he’s all wrapped up in it, and this luxury personalized robe fits in that category. This super-soft, kimono-style robe featuring two oversized pockets will provide a high level of comfort.

Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond

HoMedics Percussion Action Plus Handheld Massager with Heat

The handheld massager comes with dual pivoting heads and warm muscle-relaxing heat. Sooth his muscles with three sets of massage nodes, variable speed control and an ergonomic handle that makes it extremely easy to use.

Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Charter Club Dorenda Moccasin Slippers

Keep his feet toasty and warm in these lush faux fur slippers with a red check print exterior and leather bowtie. These slippers are a wonderful holiday gift or a great way to surprise him on your trip to the mountains.

Sold by Macy’s

The best technology gifts for a boyfriend

2020 Apple iPad

Upgrade your boyfriend’s technology game, and stop him from stealing your tablet by gifting him an iPad with a 10.2-inch Retina display. This iPad comes with an 8MP back camera and a 1.2MP FaceTune HD front camera. If he’s a gamer, the A12 Bionic chip offers an amazing performance so that he can pair this with his Xbox, PlayStation or MFI controller.

Sold by Amazon

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, Noise-Cancelling, with Alexa Voice Control

Are you looking to give the gift of peace and quiet? Go for these top-of-the-line noise-canceling headphones with three levels. The dual-microphone makes for the clearest voice pick-up, while the Bluetooth pairing is hassle-free and AR-enabled to help create the highest sound level.

Sold by Amazon

The best gift accessories

Seiko Men’s Automatic 5 Sports Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch 42.5mm

This classic dive-style watch is a timeless gift that is sure to impress your boyfriend. The three hands are automatic and powered by hand and wrist movement, so you will never need a new battery. You can’t beat the style and functionality of this gift.

Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Michael Kors Mens Logo Belt and Billfold Wallet Set

Give two designer and stylish gifts in one with the belt and wallet set in the signature MK print. Your boyfriend will never have to worry about coordinating again as these items can be worn casual or dressed up, so they can be part of his daily repertoire.

Sold by Amazon

Tommy Hilfiger Micro Neat Tie

The average tie could be a disappointing gift for your boyfriend, but not this one. The timeless appeal and beauty of the red square pattern will make this stand out in his closet. It’s modern but also professional.

Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Jack Black Shave Essentials

Sometimes girlfriends just know best, and when it comes to shaving and skincare, they usually have a bit more experience, so give your boyfriend what he doesn’t know he desperately needs for his face. This kit comes with the Deep Dive Facial Cleansers for removing dirt and unclogging pores, Supreme Clean Triple Cushion Shave Lather to protect his skin while allowing a close shave and Double-Duty Face Moisturiser with SPF 20 for lasting hydration.

Sold by Amazon and Sephora

Armani Beauty Acqua Di Giò Profondo Gift Set

Keep your boyfriend smelling incredible with this iconic set of cologne, shower gel and travel cologne. The Acqua Di Giò scent is described as earthy and woody with citrus and marine notes that smell like a salty ocean breeze.

Sold by Sephora

