Connecticut Children’s Medical Center releases tips on preventing common summer hazards for your children

(WTNH) — Summer is a great time for children to get out and enjoy the great outdoors, but it can also be dangerous!

On Wednesday, experts with Connecticut Children’s Medical center raised awareness about common and preventable summer hazards.

55,000 children ended up at the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center last year.

Downing is the leading cause of death in children ages 4 and under. From 2011 to 2018, 39 kids drowned in Connecticut.

DCF Commissioner Vanessa Dorantes said, “Little children can drown in as little as an inch of water and thinking about bath time and even with bodies of water that are not outside of the house.”

Kids get hurt often times when caretakers are distracted by something as simple as a phone call.

Falling out of windows is another threat. About 14 kids fall out of windows everyday nationwide.

Dorantes said the “screen is a false sense of security where people think that a child can’t quickly lean on it.”

Window guards and window locks are available at your local hardware store.

Another avoidable injury: Hot cars.

ER Doctor Steven Rogers at CCMC said, “Parents are feeling like they can run into a store or stop by and grab something. We’re all busy. We’re all trying to run from place to place and get things done. But we can’t cut corners.”

In the summer heat, cars can reach over 120 degrees, creating oven-like conditions.

Lastly, fireworks. They seem innocent, but should be nowhere near children. Kids have lost vision and limbs. Only sparklers and fountains are legal to use in Connecticut without a permit, and keep a close eye on kids when igniting fireworks.

WEB EXTRA: New Haven Fire Marshal discusses fireworks safety

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.