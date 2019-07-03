Connecticut Children’s Medical Center to release tips on preventing common summer hazards for your children

(WTNH) — Summer is a great time for children to get out and enjoy the great outdoors, but it can also be dangerous!

Happening on Wednesday, experts with Connecticut Children’s Medical center will be raising awareness about common and preventable summer hazards.

They will talk about the dangers of unsupervised swimming, lighting fireworks, and falling out of windows.

The goal is to educate parents and caregivers to keep children safe this summer.

