Fire safety tips for Fire Prevention Week

Safety -

by: Taylor Sniffen, WTNH.com Intern

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of the National Fire Protection Association

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – October 6 to 12 is Fire Prevention Week and Southington Fire Department is sharing with everyone on their Facebook tips to help prevent a fire.

These warnings can help prevent a fire from ever starting and can also help lessen the effects of a fire that occurs, especially at night, while everyone is sleeping.

  • Close the door to your bedroom before you go to bed.
  • Closing your door can:
    • keep you safe from fire and smoke
    • prevent fires from spreading and growing
    • help keep smoke and heat out
    • help keep your home and all of your belongings safe
    • keep the temperature of the fire down
    • Most importantly – save your life
  • Put smoke detectors through out your house for fast detection.
  • Smoke detectors should be in:
    • Every bedroom
    • Outside each separate sleeping area, like the hallway between bedrooms.
    • At least one room per floor
    • Your basement
  • Sit with your family and create a fire escape plan.
  • Fire escape plans should:
    • Be practiced at least 2 times a year
    • Have one central meeting place outside of the house

As Fire Prevention Week continues, Southington will keep posting tips on Facebook to help families prevent fires. So make sure to check back throughout the week and for more info about fire prevention click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

