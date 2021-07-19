Red Cross implores water safety after bodies of two missing teens found in Farmington River

(WTNH) — Water safety is paramount this time of year. Due to recent heavy rain in the state, river currents are stronger than they look.

Monday afternoon CT DEEP announced the bodies of two teens who had gone missing last week at the Farmington River were found in the water. Officials say the recent heavy rains raised the river’s water level significantly which hampered search and recovery efforts.

The U.S. Forest Service says if you fall into fast-moving water, do not try to stand up. The force of the water can push you over and hold you under. Always do your homework before you go into any body of water.

Andreina Sosa of the American Red Cross told News 8, “Be aware of what river you are going into and speak to someone that has been in this river. If there’s any strong current or dips you need to watch out for. Just be familiar with the area and the type of geography you’ll be swimming in.”

And if you don’t know how to swim, always wear a lifejacket.