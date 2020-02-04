State Police: Do not blind drivers with your high beam headlights

(WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are reminding drivers to be aware of when they are using their high beams while driving.
Troopers say leaving those bright headlights on while driving with other vehicles around could obstruct the view of other drivers.
These are the times State Police say you must deactivate the high beams while driving near vehicles:
- At 500 feet away when another vehicle is oncoming to you
- At 300 feet away when you are approaching the rear of another vehicle
Drivers traveling through Connecticut who do not comply with the regulations above are subject to receiving an infraction.
The high beam symbol on most vehicle dashboards is a blue symbol that resembles a headlight with five horizontal lines to the left of it.