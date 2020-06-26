State Police remind residents to practice fireworks safety this 4th of July

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — We talk about fireworks safety every year, especially around the 4th of July, but already so many cities and towns have seen a spike in calls for illegal fireworks.

Connecticut State Police attribute the rise in illegal fireworks to COVID 19-related cancelations of those big fireworks shows we see on Independence Day. So state police gave us a refresher by conducting a fireworks safety demonstration at the State Police Academy Friday.

RELATED CONTENT: City of Hartford cracking down on illegal fireworks use in City

“To have your own backyard displays is not safe,” Detective — of Connecticut State Police, “Our main goal right now is to ensure the safety of not only you and your friends but for everybody because fireworks affect everybody.”

Nationally, fireworks cause an average of 200 injuries a day during the month surrounding the Fourth of July.

“Some of the injuries we see yearly are burns, they account for 50% of the visits, and then some terribly disfiguring injuries that can cause lifelong disability to hands, to eyesight, and hearing,” said Dr. Charles Johndro of Hartford Hospital. “Even sparklers, which I believe are the only fireworks legal in Connecticut, can reach temperatures above 1200° which can melt some metals.”

State police are also emphasizing proper disposal; Even legal fireworks should be dowsed with water, putting remains into a bucket of water to prevent fires.

State police are also reminding the public that any firework that goes aerial or explodes is illegal. Plus, even legal fireworks like sparklers are not for kids under 16.