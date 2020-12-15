The Red Cross sharing fire safety tips for kids this holiday season

The holiday season is in full swing, and there’s a whole lot of festive fun to be had. The Red Cross wants to make sure your family is celebrating safely, with a little help from Mrs. Claus.

Nastia Karpoukhina joined Good Morning Connecticut from the Red Cross to tell us more about the effort.

She said home fires increase in the winter months, so The Red Cross really wants kids and their families to be prepared but stay in the holiday spirit. It’s important to have a plan in place in case of an emergency.

The biggest causes of home fires include cooking and the use of heating equipment. Electrical issues with lights and plugins during the holidays can also lead to home fires.

To participate in these programs and receive your safety kit, visit www.redcross.org/ctprepare.