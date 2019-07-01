U.S. Coast Guard enforces boating safety ahead of holiday

(WTNH) — As we approach the holiday weekend, the U.S Coast Guard is reminding you to always be safe when heading out on the water.

The Coast Guard says to always wear a life jacket, always check the forecast before heading out on the water and never drink and boat.

Approximately 19 percent of fatal accidents that happen on the water, the primary factor tends to be alcohol.

Plus another tip is something that often forgotten about…

“Over the last few years we have seen an increase in the number of paddle craft that have gone adrift. People don’t remember to label them. We can’t get in contact with somebody if the paddle craft isn’t labeled. They’ll wash out to sea,” said Benjamin Lind, Petty Officer 2nd Class.

They say to look up each individual vessel. Depending on the type of boat or paddle craft and the size, you’re required to have certain safety equipment on-board.

