Winchester Police remind residents of firework regulations

WINCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – The Winchester Police Department and Fire Marshal’s Office want to remind residents that it is illegal to sell, purchase or use fireworks in the state of Connecticut other than sparklers and fountains.

Regulated fireworks displays executed by state licensed, professional pyro technicians at state approved sites is the only exception to this regulation.

By law, fireworks are defined as, “any combustible or explosive composition prepared for the purpose of producing a visible or audible effect by combustion, explosion, deflagration or detonation.”

Connecticut General Statute 29-357 bans novelties, trick noise makers (ie. smoke bombs, party poppers and snappers and the “snake”) and sky lanterns.

Both state and federal law bans “firecrackers,” explosive devices which include M-80’s, M-100’s, M-250’s, cherry bombs, quarter sticks, blockbusters and other similar devices. The only exception is paper caps which contain less than .025 grains of explosive material.

According to police, fireworks start approximately 18,500 fires per year which causes an average of three deaths, 40 civilian injuries and $43 million in direct property damage.

In 2015, 11,900 people were treated for fireworks related injuries in U.S. hospital emergency rooms, a quarter of which were injuries to children younger than 15.

Winchester Police will be enforcing all of the state laws and regulations on fireworks this July 4th weekend.