Skip to content
WTNH.com
New Haven
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Connecticut
Back to School 2021-2022
Health
9/11 Never Forget
Politics
Crime
Live Traffic Map
Newsfeed Now
Latest News Videos
¿Qué Pasa?
BestReviews
Hunger Action Month
Top Stories
Connecticut College goes remote after COVID-19 outbreak
Top Stories
Two-vehicle crash in Hartford on I-91 Southbound, leaving the left lane closed
Providence teacher vacancies climb to 124 ahead of first day
Connecticut waking up to heavy rain, tornado warning lifted
‘Hocus Pocus 2’ to be filmed in Rhode Island this fall; extras needed
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Connecticut 8 Day Forecast
Connecticut Weather Radar
Closings
Weather Alerts
Current Conditions
Watch Live
News 8 Newscasts
Report It
Send Your Photos & Videos
Suggest a Story to News 8
On-Air
Meet the Team
Television Schedule
This Week in Connecticut
Capitol Report
8 Things To Do
Connecticut Families
Nyberg
Stretch Your Dollar
Whats Right With Schools
Wednesday’s Warrior
Pet of the Week
At the Movies
Lottery
Horoscopes
About Us
Sign-Up for Newsletters
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Jobs at WTNH/WCTX
Intern At News 8
Community Calendar
Contests
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sports
Inside NY Baseball
Hartford Athletic
High School
UConn Huskies
New England Patriots
New England Nation
The Big Game
NY Giants
NBA
NHL
MLB
Top Stories
LEADING OFF: Dodgers’ Urías seeks MLB-leading 17th win
Top Stories
Robinson, Pepi, US flip WCup qualifier, beat Honduras 4-1
Guerrero, streaking Jays drop sliding Yanks from top WC spot
Berhalter swaps 5 starters for WCup qualifier vs Honduras
Former Notre Dame football star, coach Brennan dies at 93
CT Style
Law Down
Yale New Haven Health Check
Salute Our Troops
Top Stories
LynFit Nutrition: Choosing the right supplements to avoid weight gain and weakening your immunity
Video
Top Stories
Money Wisdom: Three Social Security Mistakes to Avoid
Video
Top Stories
Fall fun begins at Bishop’s Orchards
Video
Lime Rock Park’s Historic Festival 39
Video
Labor Day sale at Pilgrim Furniture City
Video
Yale New Haven Health Check: Effective care of traumatic injuries
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
school
Providence teacher vacancies climb to 124 ahead of first day
Close
You have been added to News 8 Breaking News Alerts Newsletter
Subscribe Now
News 8 Breaking News Alerts
Sign Up
Trending Stories
News 8 Newscasts
Connecticut waking up to heavy rain, tornado warning lifted
New Haven PD: Man shot and killed on Newhall Street amid violence uptick
Video
Lamont administration closing Radgowski Correctional Center in Montville by the end of the year
Video
8-foot red-tailed Boa Constrictor on the loose in East Haddam
Video
Don't Miss
Nexstar teaming up with Feeding America to help fight hunger in America
Video
First Days of School for Connecticut
More Don't Miss