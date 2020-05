(WTNH) — Ending the week strong, Friday’s High School Senior Send-Off features Bryon Carr of Oliver Wolcott Technical High School.

Missing out on his last year of high school baseball, Bryon misses his friends and teachers. His trade is in HVAC and he is working towards getting his license.

Bryon will be attending Post University and plans to play baseball for the Eagles as well.

If you know someone you’d like to submit for a Senior Send-Off, you can do so here.