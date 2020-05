(WTNH) — Tuesday’s High School Senior Send-Off features Jaden Earl Lawrence from John F. Kennedy High School in Waterbury.

Jaden plays multiple percussion instruments and loves music. He also volunteers at Skye Cable XIII, Community Access Channel 13 in Waterbury on a show called ‘The Social Chase.’

Jaden will be attending Naugatuck Valley Community College in the Fall and majoring in Video Production.

