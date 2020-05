(WTNH) — Thursday’s News 8 High School Senior Send-Off is Kaylee Connors, graduating from Norwich Free Academy.

She has taken all Honors and AP classes, and is graduating with highest honors all 4 years – National Honor Society and Science National Honor Society!

Kaylee will be attending Eastern Connecticut State University this fall majoring in English with a concentration on Elementary education.

