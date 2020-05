(WTNH) — Koda Blue, Senior at Amity Regional High and Educational Center for the Arts, has plans to attend Saint John’s University in the Fall.

A talented and hardworking student, she won first place in the regional August Wilson Mononlogues contest. She was to perform on Broadway this month, but due to COVID-19 the event was canceled.

Although disappointed over the loss of many senior activities, Koda remains determined to finish strong and pursue higher learning!