High School Senior Send-Off: Riya Patel from East Haven High School

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Thursday’s High School Senior Send-Off features Riya Patel from East Haven High School.

Riya was secretary of her class and of the National Honor Society. She also ran cross country and played tennis.

Attending the University of New Haven in the fall, Riya will be majoring in Criminal Justice with minors in Psychology and Accounting. She is also enlisted in the Army National Guard and will be participating in ROTC at UNH.

If you know someone you’d like to submit for a Senior Send-Off, you can do so here.