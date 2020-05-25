High School Senior Send-Off: Samantha Schlottman from East Haven High School

High School Senior Send-Off

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Monday’s High School Senior Send-Off features Samantha Schlottman from East Haven High School.

Samantha was class president for 4 years and will be graduating with distinction. She also played volleyball for 4 years, was the team captain her senior year, and participated in track for 3 years.

She will be attending Quinnipiac University this fall and will be majoring in occupational therapy.

If you know someone you’d like to submit for a Senior Send-Off, you can do so here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss