High School Senior Send-Off: Samantha Schlottman from East Haven High School

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Monday’s High School Senior Send-Off features Samantha Schlottman from East Haven High School.

Samantha was class president for 4 years and will be graduating with distinction. She also played volleyball for 4 years, was the team captain her senior year, and participated in track for 3 years.

She will be attending Quinnipiac University this fall and will be majoring in occupational therapy.

