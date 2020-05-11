High School Senior Send-Off: Sofia Cavalier of North Branford High School

(WTNH) — Monday’s High School Senior Send-Off features Sofia Cavalier from North Branford High School. She is an honors student and on the prom committee and yearbook committee.

Sofia has played volleyball and tennis for four years. She was named First-Team All-Shoreline in tennis her junior year. This year she was named a captain on the tennis team.

Sofia is going to Bridgewater State in the fall where she will be pursuing a degree in Criminal Justice and playing on the women’s tennis team.

