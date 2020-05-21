High School Senior Send-Off: Tim’Mya Minnifield from John F. Kennedy High School

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Thursday’s High School Senior Send-Off features Tim’Mya Minnifield from John F. Kennedy High School in Waterbury.

She transferred from Stamford Academy in 2019. She is a stepper/dancer, performer/playwright, and participated in an improv program at the Palace Theatre in Stamford. She also created and implemented a survey to gauge students’ feelings about school security.

She was acknowledged for her accomplishments and conflict-resolution skills when she was named Community Mediation’s Pillsbury Youth Peacemaker.

If you know someone you’d like to submit for a Senior Send-Off, you can do so here.