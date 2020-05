(WTNH) — Wednesday’s News 8 High School Senior Send-Off is Zac Fayan, a Senior at Waterford High School in Waterford.

Zac’s passion is soccer and he was a proud captain on the WHS soccer team. He will be inducted (virtually) into the National Honor Society soon.

He is very excited to be attending his number one school choice, Bentley University in the Boston area to study Marketing in the fall.

If you know someone you’d like to submit for a Senior Send-Off, you can do so here.