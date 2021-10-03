Car collision leaves man severely injured in hospital

Southington

by: Hannah St. Jean

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Images_By_Kenny/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Southington Police responded to a scene of a collision involving a car and pedestrian on Saturday afternoon.

At 3:09 p.m., police were called to the intersection of Minthal Drive and College Avenue in reports of a collision.

The youth driving the Subaru Forester was traveling eastbound on Minthal Drive, and while attempting to negotiate a curve, the driver maintained a straight path and struck a pedestrian who was working on his lawn by the curb.

The 63-year-old neighbor Richard Suiter was transported to St. Francis Hospital and sustained serious injuries including broken ribs, a broken clavicle, and a laceration to his head.

The operator, passenger, and vehicle owner have been cooperative.

The Southington PD Accident Investigation Team has taken over the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTNH.com and the News 8 app as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss