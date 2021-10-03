Car collision leaves man severely injured in hospital

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Southington Police responded to a scene of a collision involving a car and pedestrian on Saturday afternoon.

At 3:09 p.m., police were called to the intersection of Minthal Drive and College Avenue in reports of a collision.

The youth driving the Subaru Forester was traveling eastbound on Minthal Drive, and while attempting to negotiate a curve, the driver maintained a straight path and struck a pedestrian who was working on his lawn by the curb.

The 63-year-old neighbor Richard Suiter was transported to St. Francis Hospital and sustained serious injuries including broken ribs, a broken clavicle, and a laceration to his head.

The operator, passenger, and vehicle owner have been cooperative.

The Southington PD Accident Investigation Team has taken over the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTNH.com and the News 8 app as more information becomes available.