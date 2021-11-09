Fire causes extensive damage at Southington deli

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A fire that started late Monday night caused extensive damage at Avventura Bakery & Deli, according to the Southington Fire Department.

The fire department said the call came in at 11:17 p.m., and they started taking 911 calls reporting smoke coming from the roof.

Preliminary information shows the fire was under control in around an hour. The department said it was contained to the deli only.

No injuries were reported.

There is no word on the cause of the fire. It is currently under investigation.

