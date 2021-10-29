Man arrested for spitting, using racial slurs when asked to fix mask at Southington store

SOUTHINGTON, Conn (WTNH) — A Southington man is accused of spitting, using racial slurs, and refusing to abide by a mask policy at a package store in April 2021.

Police arrested Daniel Henderson, 57, on Oct. 27 on an active arrest warrant following an alleged incident at Lefty’s Package Store on April 9.

Southington Police said Henderson entered the store without fully wearing a face mask became upset when a man told him to fix it.

According to police, witnesses said Henderson became upset, spit towards the man, used racial slurs towards him, and threatened to damage the property.

Henderson was finally arrested after Meriden Police located him. He faces charges of second-degree intimidation based on bigotry or bias and second-degree breach of peace.

Police said Henderson admittedly entered Lefty’s Package Store without fully wearing a face mask and got upset when the victim asked him to wear it properly.

Henderson was released on a $10,000 non-surety bond. He is due in New Britain Superior Court on Nov. 10.