Motorcyclist killed after colliding with car on Queen Street in Southington

SOUTHINGTON Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcyclist has died after colliding with a car on Queen Street Friday night.

At about 9:47 p.m., Southington Police responded to 1173 Queen Street on a report of a person injured in a car versus motorcycle crash.

A preliminary investigation revealed that 20-year-old Garrett Vanepps was operating a 2017 Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling north on Queen Street. At the same time, a 2002 Toyota Camry, was traveling south.

The Toyota and the Harley Davidson motorcycle collided in the northbound lane of Queen Street, according to police.

Police say Vanepps was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The operator of the Camry and the passenger did not appear to suffer any injuries.

This collision is being investigated by the Southington Police Department Accident Investigation Team.

Anyone with information regarding this collision please contact Officer Neal Ayotte #393 by phone at (860)-621-0101 or by email at nayotte@southingtonpolice.org

