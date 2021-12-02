Portion of West Street in Southington closed after oil truck rolls over

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A part of West Street in Southington is closed Thursday after an oil delivery truck rolled over.

Police said the truck rolled over in the area of Sunnybrook Hill and West Street. A small amount of home heating oil spilled, officials said.

Officers, firefighters, and crews from the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) are on scene.

West Street is closed between Jude Lane and Mill Street, and Crissy Lane at Sunnybrook Hill will also be closed for the next few hours, police said.

No injuries were reported.