SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A woman from Southington who suffers from intellectual disability disorder (IDD) has been reported missing by police on Tuesday.

Southington police issued a silver alert for 19-year-old Nyla Tolo are asking for help from the public to locate her.

She was last seen on Saturday evening around 10 p.m. at her residence off Mount Vernon Road, police said.

Police said they believe Tolo may have been picked up in the area by an unidentified person.

Nyla Tolo. (Images provided by the Southington Police Department)

Tolo’s family stated she left home without a cellphone and has not made any attempts to contact her family since leaving, according to the authorities.

Tolo is described as a Hispanic woman who is 5’06” and weighs 182 pounds. According to the police, she has hazel eyes and brown hair.

The Southington Police Department is asking anyone who sees Tolo or has information on her whereabouts to contact them at 860-621-0101 or to call 911.