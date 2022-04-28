SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run that left a woman seriously injured in Southington Wednesday night.

A 911 call was made around 10 p.m. The Southington Police Department responded to the area of Bristol Street at George Street following the report of a car vs. pedestrian collision.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers located a victim lying in the roadway outside of her parked car. The 22-year-old woman was found to be suffering from serious injuries and she was transported to St. Francis Hospital for treatment, according to police.

“We know that she suffered several broken bones as a result of it, and they were still at that point evaluating for internal injuries,” said Southington Police Lt. Keith Egan.

Police say she remains at the hospital and got surgery Thursday. They say she is expected to survive.

Preliminary findings revealed that the victim was exiting the driver’s side of her vehicle when a pick-up truck traveling southbound on Bristol Street struck both her and her vehicle. According to police, the pick-up truck evaded the scene and continued traveling southbound on Bristol Street at a high rate of speed.

Police said the woman, who is not a town resident, was there visiting a friend.

The identity of the evading driver is unknown and police are seeking the public’s assistance to locate the driver and vehicle involved.

“What we would ask is that anybody that has any video, whether it be from Center Street area, South Center, West Center, Liberty, Columbus, any one of those,” Egan said. “Anywhere from 10 o’ clock on, in this general vicinity, we’d be happy to look at it.”

As the investigation continues, residents are pleading for drivers to slow down on Bristol Street, saying it’s a dangerous stretch and people need to be careful.

“Many pets have died on this road. Several of ours. It’s just a very, very busy road,” said Renee Serafino of Southington. “They drive too fast and it’s a long road where they get to speed for a long time.”

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact either Officer Christopher Lamarre or Detective Ryan Lair at 860-621-0101. The officers can also be reached by email at clamarre@southingtonpolice.org and rlair@southingtonpolice.org.