Advances in Health: Activating Your Immune System Against Cancer

Immunotherapy for Cancer

Immunotherapy helps treat cancer by supporting the body’s immune system. It can restore, boost, or redirect the immune system.

Immunotherapy may use cells from a person’s body, such as a type of white blood cell called a T cell. Or it may use proteins or bacteria that have been enhanced in the lab, so they can help the immune system find and destroy the cancer cells.

Immunotherapy for cancer includes:

Medicines, such as checkpoint inhibitors, cytokines, and monoclonal antibodies.

Immune cell therapies, such as CAR T-cell therapy.

Treatment vaccines, such as Sipuleucel-T .

