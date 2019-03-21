Advances in Health: Transition Home After Orthopaedic Surgery

Connecticut Orthopaedic Specialists and Comprehensive Orthopaedics and Musculoskeletal Care, in collaboration with Hartford HealthCare, have formed the Connecticut Orthopaedic Institute at MidState Medical Center.

The Institute is physician run and provides patients with convenient access. The Institute was designed with patients’ diverse needs in mind, offering 21 all-private rooms and valet parking. Patients will notice modern LED fixtures and unsurpassed amenities. While it might feel more like a hotel than a hospital, the design is deliberate.

Every detail, including the modern color selection, the room design and the motivational artwork was carefully selected to achieve a calming and healing environment that encourages patients to begin moving and get back to the activities they love.

Connecticut Orthopaedic Specialists is the largest orthopaedics practice in the state, with board-certified physicians in all subspecialties of orthopaedics. Comprehensive Orthopaedics and Musculoskeletal Care is a group of board-certified surgeons who have served Central Connecticut with a full spectrum of orthopaedic treatments for more than 20 years. Patients at the Institute will experience complete care in this special “hospital within a hospital.“

Already the Connecticut Orthopaedic Institute offers patients access to the latest technology that brings more precision to orthopaedic care.

For more information click here or call 833.CT.ORTHO (833.286.7846).