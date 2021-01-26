Ask the Attorney: Accident with a driver who was texting

(WTNH) — We are giving you insider advice on your legal questions.

Joining us is Attorney John Haymond from the Haymond Law Firm to answer a viewer question on a motor vehicle accident.

“Atty Haymond, “I tore my rotator cuff when a guy who was texting blew a stop sign and hit me. After endless physical therapy, i still need to have surgery. How do I get any money out of this deal—he only has a $50,000 policy (as do I) and my medical bills are going to exceed that. Does the texting matter?” Bill C.

