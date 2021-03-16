Ask the Attorney: Accident with a family member

(WTNH) — We are giving you insider advice on your legal questions.

Joining us is Attorney John Haymond from the Haymond Law Firm to help our viewers answer their toughest personal injury questions.

“I was a passenger in my mom’s car when we were in an accident that was her fault. My wrist was broken in the process and I have several thousand dollars in medical bills that weren’t covered by my health insurance. Is there anything I can do?” — Tori M.

If you have personal injury questions you’d like answered right here on the segment, send them to, asktheatty@haymondlaw.com.

To learn more, click here.