Ask the Attorney: Fair Settlement Values

(WTNH) — Personal injury lawsuits can be tough, but not if you have the right guidance.

We are giving you insider advice on your legal questions.

Joining us is Attorney Chris Murray from the Haymond Law Firm to help our viewers answer their toughest personal injury questions.

“A drunk driver (twice the legal limit!) rear-ended me at a high speed, crushing my car and causing injuries to my neck, back, and hip. At 76, I already had arthritis that got aggravated by the crash. My medical bills are $19,000 with a Medicare lien of about $7,500 which I have to reimburse from the settlement. USAA, the drunk lady’s insurance company, offered $11,000 to settle. Is that a fair offer?” — Jackie M.

If you have personal injury questions you’d like answered right here on the segment, send them to, asktheatty@haymondlaw.com.

To learn more, click here.