Ask the Attorney: Motorcycle and dog accident, who’s responsible?

(WTNH) — Personal injury lawsuits can be tough, but not if you have the right guidance.

We are giving you insider advice on your legal questions.

Joining us is Attorney John Haymond from the Haymond Law Firm to help our viewers answer their toughest personal injury questions.

Here’s a question sent in by Max P. that says: “I was in an accident on my motorcycle when a dog darted out in front of me and I went down and broke my ankle! I feel bad that I hurt the dog, but I have minimal insurance and my bills are high. Am I responsible?” – Max P.

Personal injury lawsuits can be tough, but not if you have the right guidance.

If you have personal injury questions you’d like answered right here on the segment, send them to, asktheatty@haymondlaw.com.

To learn more, click here.