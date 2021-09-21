Ask the Attorney: Out of state motorcycle accident

(WTNH) — Personal injury lawsuits can be tough, but not if you have the right guidance.

We are giving you insider advice on your legal questions.

Joining us is Attorney John Haymond from the Haymond Law Firm to help our viewers answer their toughest personal injury questions.

“I was in a motorcycle accident in Vermont last week, and I’m just getting home to Connecticut after being released from the hospital there! The person who hit me is from Vermont. How will that effect my case? –Matt M

If you have personal injury questions you’d like answered right here on the segment, send them to, asktheatty@haymondlaw.com.

To learn more, click here.