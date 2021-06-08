Ask the Attorney: Pre-existing injuries in an accident

(WTNH) — Personal injury lawsuits can be tough, but not if you have the right guidance.

We are giving you insider advice on your legal questions.

Joining us is Attorney John Haymond from the Haymond Law Firm to help our viewers answer their toughest personal injury questions.

“I was in an accident and went to the hospital for my injuries. The doctors ended up holding me an extra four days because an existing heart condition I have was worsened by the trauma! Will the person who hit me be responsible for these bills?” — Frank D.

If you have personal injury questions you’d like answered right here on the segment, send them to, asktheatty@haymondlaw.com.

To learn more, click here.