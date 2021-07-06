Ask the Attorney: Ride Share accident

(WTNH) — Personal injury lawsuits can be tough, but not if you have the right guidance.

We are giving you insider advice on your legal questions.

Joining us is Attorney John Haymond from the Haymond Law Firm to help our viewers answer their toughest personal injury questions.

“I was taking a ride share home from a night out and we were hit by a driver with no insurance. I’m not sure what to do, my hospital bills are adding up. Do I need pay them myself?” –Sally R.

If you have personal injury questions you’d like answered right here on the segment, send them to, asktheatty@haymondlaw.com.

To learn more, click here.