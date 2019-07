(WTNH) – — It’s not easy to get up and go to the gym, but Edge Fitness makes it easy with over 500 different classes available throughout their locations.

Watch as Ryan gets a sneak peak of a just a few of the classes. Group X Instruction Melissa Ruggiero gives Ryan some instructions on getting his fitness on! For those who are beginners, Regional Sales Manager Laura Altieri gives the modified movements.

If you head to Edge Fitness Clubs between May 1 and May 31 you will get a free 1 week pass!

www.theedgefitnessclubs.com