How to Break out of Your Comfort Zone at the Gym

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Whether you’re an avid gym rat or new to fitness, it’s easy to get stuck in a rut.

“They get stuck in a rut because they’re doing the same thing day in and day out and they’re not getting the results they’re shooting for,” explained Melanie Bassi, a personal trainer at The Edge Fitness Clubs in Stratford, Conn.

Bassi has a few tips to get you out of your comfort zone.

“They’ll help you shock your metabolism and your response to exercise,” she said.

Tip number one is to get a workout buddy.

“It helps with getting more ideas because you know you may think of “A B C” and they may think of “D E F” and you can filter them together,” Bassi explained.

They also might encourage you to explore new territory.

“As in you might be uncomfortable to go in the free weight section but if someone is with you you’re going to feel a little more confident about that,” she said.

Tip number two is to mix up your workout. If you tend to do cardio first, start instead with free weights.

“In fact, saving your cardio for the end of your workout is actually a little bit more beneficial for fat burning,” Bassi explained.

When it comes to weight training, Bassi says a lot of people tend to do a higher amount of reps at a lighter weight. Instead…

“Let’s try bringing down the reps and upping the weight,” Bassi said. “As long as your form is in check, increasing the weight helps a lot with building more muscle and the more muscle you have, the more calories you burn at rest.”

Melanie’s next tip is to add a little music to your routine to get your heart pumping.

“Music that tends to be a little higher in beats per minute can actually help you increase your pace so that’s very helpful in endurance training,” she said.

Another way to step out of your comfort zone is by trying a class you’ve never taken before.

“So if you’re used to doing cardio on a machine, take a Zumba class,” Bassi explained. “If you’re not very comfortable with circuiting your weights, take an Edge Strong class.”

Tip number six is to sign up for a competition.

“Compete in something you haven’t done before,” Bassi said. “So running a marathon or 5K, participating in a Spartan race, doing the Edge Challenge.”

The Edge Weight Loss Challenge is a 60-day, team based approach to losing weight.

“And it’s a great way to just be in the environment of all these people who share similar goals and everyone kind of motivates each other,” Bassi explained.

One last tip: Melanie says for an extra boost of confidence at the gym, wear something you feel good in. For more information, visit the TheEdgeFitnessClubs.com.