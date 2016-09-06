How to Get a Full Body Workout in Just 30 Minutes

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — With our hectic lives, finding the time to exercise can be difficult. But there’s good news: Some say 30 minutes is all you need to get a full body workout.

“It is definitely possible as long as you’re hitting the majority of your body parts that are essential to your normal, everyday life,” said Connor Terry, a personal trainer at the new Edge Fitness Club in Orange.

Terry walked CT Style Reporter Meghan Yost through a routine that promises to burn between 250 and 500 calories.

“This workout is ideal for anyone who’s stuck at work all day and needs that fast workout,” Terry explained.

Here’s the workout:

Warm Up (2-3 Minutes)

Rowing Machine (500 Meters)

First Workout Group (5-10 Minutes)**This group consists of using biceps, back, core, shoulders, glutes, hamstring, and quadriceps. **

Kettlebell Supported Single Arm Row *2 sets x 12 reps (Each Arm)

TRX Knee to Chest *2 Sets x 12 reps

Sandball Slam and Scoop Squat *2 sets x 12 reps

Second Workout Group (5-10 minutes)**This exercise group consists of glutes, quadriceps, abdominals, shoulders, lats, chest, and triceps ** Cool down: Foam rolling

Weighted Step Up * 2 Sets x 20 reps

TRX Fall Outs or Ab Wheel * 2 Sets x 20 reps

TRX Chest Press, TRX Push Up, or Push Up * 2 Sets X 20 Reps

Cool Down: Foam Rolling (Remaining Time)

For more information about The Edge Fitness Club’s new locations or personal training services, visit TheEdgeFitnessClubs.com.